Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $1.3bn in Asia-Pacific in June 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $1.3bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in June 2022, led by $300m venture financing of Beijing Megarobo Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 129.3% over the previous month of $553.98m and a drop of 3.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.32bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 33.16% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $3.83bn in June 2022. With a 20.62% share and deals worth $789.62m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 76 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 7.04% over the previous month and a drop of 6.17% over the 12-month average. China recorded 32 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 71.2% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $904.44m, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GGV Capital,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Harvest Capital,Pavilion Capital,Redview Capital,Sinovation Ventures,Starr Capital,Taihecap,U-Member Capital and Yumeng Capital $300m venture financing deal with Beijing Megarobo Technology

2) The $300m venture financing of Maggie Technology (Beijing) by Asia Investment Capital Holdings,Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity,Hongwei Capital,Jiyuan Capital,Pavilion Capital,Starr Capital,Taihe Capital,Yuanfeng Capital and Yumeng Capital

3) Gaja Capital Partners and Westbridge Capital Partners $153.44m venture financing deal with MarketXpander Services

4) The $101m venture financing of LegalForce by Sequoia Capital Operations,SoftBank Vision Fund and The Goldman Sachs Group

5) GU Equity Partners,Imm Investment,Kakao Ventures,KB Investment,Korean Development Bank,KT investment,Mirae Asset Capital,Mirae Asset Ventures,Pavilion Capital,Seoul Techno Holdings and SV Investment Partners $50m venture financing deal with Rebellions.ai

