Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $1.3bn in North America in October 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $1.3bn were announced in North America in October 2022, led by $200m venture financing of Automation Anywhere, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 18.02% over the previous month of $1.11bn and a drop of 44.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.37bn.

North America held a 59.55% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $2.2bn in October 2022. With a 59.09% share and deals worth $1.3bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 75 deals during October 2022, marking a decrease of 12.79% over the previous month and a drop of 22.68% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 72 deals during the month.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 45.8% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $600m, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hercules Capital, Silicon Valley Bank and Silicon Valley Bank Capital Partners’s $200m venture financing deal with Automation Anywhere

2) The $125m venture financing of Jasper by Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, Foundation Capital, Founders Circle Capital, HubSpot Ventures, Insight Partners and IVP

3) Buckley Ventures, Eclipse Ventures, EPIQ Capital Group, FM Capital Partners, New Enterprise Associates, OVN Cap, Potentum Partners, Schox Ventures, SK, TELUS Ventures and TWM Venture’s $100m venture financing deal with Swift Navigation

4) The $100m venture financing of Bright Machines by Eclipse Ventures

5) General Catalyst Partners, Mayfield Fund and Owl Rock Capital Group’s $75m venture financing deal with Securiti

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

