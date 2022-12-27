Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $279.5m were announced in Europe in November 2022, led by $33m venture financing of V7, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 43.1% over the previous month of $491.52m and a drop of 50.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $567.19m.

Europe held a 10.75% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $2.6bn in November 2022. With a 3.99% share and deals worth $103.66m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 57 deals during November 2022, marking an increase of 14.00% over the previous month and a rise of 9.62% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 19 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 36% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $100.62m, against the overall value of $279.5m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Air Street Capital, Amadeus Capital Partners, Partech, Radical Ventures and Temasek International (Europe)’s $33m venture financing deal with V7

2) The $20.7m venture financing of Red Points Solutions by Eight Roads Ventures, Iris Capital and Summit Partners

3) 83North, Adrien Nussenbaum, Carsten Thoma, ISAI Gestion, La Famiglia and Serena Capital’s $18.5m venture financing deal with Pelico

4) The $15m venture financing of Enode(Norway) by Andreas Lundgren, BoxGroup Ventures, Creandum, Lowercarbon Capital, Matt Cohler, MCJ Capital and Skyfall Ventures

5) Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures, Insight Venture Management, La Famiglia, Seedcamp Investment Management and Tomahawk.VC’s $13.42m venture financing deal with Buynomics