Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $3.2bn were announced in North America in June 2021, led by $300m venture financing of Easy Education, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 72.7% over the previous month of $1.87bn and a rise of 70% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.9bn.

North America held a 48.72% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $6.63bn in June 2021. With a 42.08% share and deals worth $2.79bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 102 deals during June 2021, marking an increase of 41.67% over the previous month and a rise of 17.24% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 94 deals during the month.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 36.2% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $1.17bn, against the overall value of $3.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BDC Capital, Blue Cloud Ventures, Fidelity Management & Research, Garage Capital, Harmonic Growth Partners, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board and Teachers Innovation Platform’s $300m venture financing of Easy Education

2) The $250m venture financing of Gong I.O by Coatue Management, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital and Tiger Global Management

3) Capital One Ventures, Foundation Capital, General Catalyst Partners, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Management Company and SoftBank Vision Fund 2’s $220m venture financing of Eightfold

4) The $200m venture financing of SExabeam by Acrew Capital, Lightspeed Management Company, Norwest Venture Partners XII and Owl Rock Capital Partners

5) Adams Street Partners, Blue Cloud Ventures, Capital One Ventures, Charles River Ventures, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management, Glynn Capital Management, Silver Lake Partners and Viking Global Investors’ venture financing of Iterable for $200m.

