Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $348.3m were announced in Europe in June 2021, led by $60m venture financing of Tractable, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 54.9% over the previous month of $771.78m and a drop of 0.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $350m.

Europe held a 5.25% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $6.63bn in June 2021. With a 1.63% share and deals worth $108.34m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 46 deals during June 2021, marking an increase of 6.98% over the previous month and a rise of 4.55% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 15 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 48.4% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $168.68m, against the overall value of $348.3m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Georgian Partners, Ignition Partners, Insight Partners and Zetta Venture Partners’ $60m venture financing of Tractable

2) The $44m venture financing of Cognigy by Digital Innovation Fund, DN Capital (UK), Global Brain, Insight Partners, Inventures and Nordic Makers

3) DB Schenker, Hardware Club, Ivan Topcic, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Luca Ascani, Nenad Bakic, Peaksjah, Pentland Ventures, Prologis Ventures, Rite-Hite Holding and Taavet Hinrikus’ $31m venture financing of Gideon Brothers

4) The $19.68m venture financing of SWonderflow by Italia 500, Jan Bennink, Klass Capital and P101 SGR

5) 24Haymarket, BHP Ventures, Future Positive Capital, HorizonX Ventures, InMotion Ventures, Plug and Play Accelerator, Salesforce Ventures, Sky Ocean Ventures, SYSTEMIQ, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures International and Volvo Cars Technology Fund’ venture financing of Circulor for $14m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.