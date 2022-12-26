Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $524.3m were announced in Asia-Pacific in November 2022, led by $85m venture financing of Advanced Navigation, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 68.8% over the previous month of $310.66m and a drop of 45.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $962.14m.

Asia-Pacific held a 20.17% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $2.6bn in November 2022. With a 12.01% share and deals worth $312.34m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 60 deals during November 2022, marking a decrease of 3.23% over the previous month and a drop of 22.08% over the 12-month average. China recorded 27 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 36.7% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $192.39m, against the overall value of $524.3m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AI Capital, CSIRO Financial Services, In-Q-Tel, KKRInc, Malcolm Turnbull and Our Innovation Fund’s $85m venture financing deal with Advanced Navigation

2) The $35.85m venture financing of Hangzhou Lingban Technology by cheers investment, Chunxiao Digital Publishing Fund, Dunhong Assets, Wuxi Haichuang and Zhong (China)

3) Beijing Venture Capital, Dehou Capital and Yunxiu Capital’s $27.43m venture financing deal with Beijing Liufangyun Technology

4) The $27m venture financing of Axinan by BlueOrchard Finance, Cathay Innovation, Finnfund, InsuResilience Investment Fund II, La Maison Partners, Openspace Ventures, Singapore Asian Capital Alliance and Womens World Banking Asset Management

5) Yuhang State Investment’s $17.11m venture financing deal with Hangzhou Lingban Technology