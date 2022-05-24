Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $800.5m in Europe in April 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $800.5m were announced in Europe in April 2022, led by $412m venture financing of SonarSource, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 35.6% over the previous month of $590.16m and a rise of 30.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $613.72m.

Europe held a 16.37% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $4.89bn in April 2022. With an 8.56% share and deals worth $418.4m, Switzerland was the top country in Europe’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 52 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 24.64% over the previous month and a rise of 10.64% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 19 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 68.7% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $549.52m, against the overall value of $800.5m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advent International,General Catalyst Partners,Insight Partners and Permira Funds $412m venture financing deal with SonarSource

2) The $40m venture financing of Vedrai by Azimut Digitech Fund

3) Change Ventures,Connected Capital & Partners Management,Equity United and Marko Lastik $40m venture financing deal with Eurora Solutions

4) The $30m venture financing of Agile Robots by Foxconn Industrial Internet

5) Insight Partners and Project A Ventures $27.52m venture financing deal with ExpressSteuer

