Total technology industry cloud venture financing deals worth $422.01m were announced in Europe in January 2021, led by $135.45m venture financing of Mambu, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 40.5% over the previous month of $300.31m and a rise of 9.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $384.45m.

Europe held a 9.75% share of the global technology industry cloud venture financing deal value that totalled $4.33bn in January 2021. With a 6.63% share and deals worth $287.02m, Germany was the top country in Europe’s cloud venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 28 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 36.36% over the previous month and a drop of 33.33% over the 12-month average. Germany recorded ten deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cloud venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 82% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $346.03m, against the overall value of $422.01m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Acton Capital Partners, Arena Holdings, Bessemer Venture Partners, Runa Capital, TCV and Tiger Global Management’s $135.45m venture financing of Mambu

2) The $125m venture financing of Personio by Accel, Global Founders Capital, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Ltd., Northzone Ventures and Picus Capital

3) Alven Capital Partners, Kerala Ventures and Singular Ventures’ $42.42m venture financing of Georges Tech

4) The $31m venture financing of SVulog by Bpifrance Participations, ETF Partners, European Investment Bank, Frog Capital and Inven Capital SICAV

5) Expedition Growth Capital’ venture financing of Ringover Group for $12.15m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.