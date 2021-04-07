Total technology industry cloud Venture Financing deals worth $659.01m were announced in China in February 2021, led by $350m Venture Financing of Horizon Robotics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 54.2% over the previous month of $1.44bn and a rise of 47.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $445.59m.

China held an 11.68% share of the global technology industry cloud Venture Financing deal value that totalled $5.64bn in February 2021.

In terms of cloud Venture Financing deal activity, China recorded 21 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 55.32% over the previous month and a drop of 30.00% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry cloud Venture Financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud Venture Financing deals accounted for 85% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud Venture Financing deals stood at $560.02m, against the overall value of $659.01m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud Venture Financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BYD Auto, Changzhou Xingyu Car Lamp, Dongfeng Asset Management, Great Wall Motor, Shanghai AI Innovation and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s $350m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $77.07m venture financing of Shanghai Blacklake Technology by BAI Capital, GGV Capital, Huaxing New Economy Fund, Lightspeed China Partners, Temasek Holdings (HK) and Zhen Fund

3) Qingdao Guoxin Financial Holding, Qingdao Jiaozhou Industrial Fund and Qingdao Urban Construction Investment (Group)’s $46.57m venture financing of Shanghai Gaozhong Information Technology

4) The $46.39m venture financing of Shanghai Bojun Software Technology by Youzan

5) CCV Capital Partners, eWTP Tech Innovation Fund, N5 Capital, ParadoxGerman consortium and Wuyue Capital’s venture financing of Shenzhen Eicang Technology for $40m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

