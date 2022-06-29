Technology industry cross border private equity deals total $1.2bn in Europe in May 2022

Led by Atoll Bidco’s $580m private equity deal with Ocean Outdoor, total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $1.2bn were announced in Europe in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 37.1% over the previous month of $1.94bn and a drop of 65.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.51bn.

Europe held an 8.92% share of the global technology industry cross border private equity deal value that totalled $13.68bn in May 2022. With a 6.65% share and deals worth $909.05m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border private equity deal activity, Europe recorded 23 deals during May 2022, marking an increase of 4.55% over the previous month and a drop of 20.69% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded five deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border private equity deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 98.3% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border private equity deals stood at $1.2bn, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Atoll Bidco $580m private equity deal for 62.1% stake in Ocean Outdoor

2) The $329.05m private equity of Mercell Holding by Spring Cayman Bidco

3) Andera Partners,Banque Palatine Private Banking,BNP Paribas,Caisse d’Epargne Ile de France,Credit Agricole Ile de France,LCL,Societe Generale and Societe Generale Capital Partenaires $237.39m private equity deal with HR Path

4) The $29.93m private equity of Ontotext by New Frontier Technology Invest

5) LDA capital $25m private equity deal with SingularityDAO and SingularityNET

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

