Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.17bn were announced in Europe in October 2020, led by ANDENES INVESTMENTS, GPS Ventures, Macquarie Group – London, Patron Capital and yabeo Capital’s venture financing of Molo Tech, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 10.6% over the previous month and a rise of 52.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $768.32m.

Europe held a 35.56% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $3.29bn in October 2020. With a 14.54% share and deals worth $478.37m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 68 deals during October 2020, marking a decrease of 13.92% over the previous month and a drop of 9.3% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 24 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 74.7% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $873.07m, against the overall value of $1.17bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ANDENES INVESTMENTS, GPS Ventures, Macquarie Group – London, Patron Capital and yabeo Capital’s $343.86m venture financing of Molo Tech

2) The $200m venture financing of MessageBird by Accel, Atomico, Glynn Capital Management, LGT Lightstone Europe, Mousse Partners, NewView Capital, Spark Capital and Y Combinator Management

3) BlackRock, BPI France, Bridgepoint Advisers and Partech Ventures’s $160m venture financing of Sendinblue

4) The $94.2m venture financing of SAledia by Intel Capital and Sociétés de Projets Industriels

5) Accel’ venture financing of Cognite for $75m.

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.