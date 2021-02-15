Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.26bn were announced in the in Q4 2020, with $343.86m ANDENES INVESTMENTS, GPS Ventures, Macquarie Group – London, Patron Capital and yabeo Capital’s venture financing, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 57.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 81.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $693.36m.

The UK held an 11.08% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $11.37bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 64 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 42.22% over the previous quarter and a a rise of 8.47% over the last four-quarter average.

UK technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 61.3% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $774.44m, against the overall value of $1.26bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ANDENES INVESTMENTS, GPS Ventures, Macquarie Group – London, Patron Capital and yabeo Capital’s $343.86m venture financing of Molo Tech

2) The $222m venture financing of Graphcore by Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust

3) 83North Venture Capital, Burda Principal Investments, Felix Capital Partners, Kinnevik, Piton Capital and VNV Global’s $70m venture financing of HungryPanda

4) The $70m venture financing of Hi Bob by Arbor Ventures, Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cerca Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Entree Capital, Israel Growth Partners, Perpetual Investors, Presidio Ventures and SEEK

5) 83North Venture Capital, FTV Capital, Kindred Capital and Notion Capital’s venture financing of Paddle.com Market for $68.58m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.