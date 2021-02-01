Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.2bn were announced in Europe in December 2020, led by Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’s venture financing of Graphcore, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1.7% over the previous month of $1.18bn and a rise of 46.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $818.68m.

Europe held a 25.70% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $4.67bn in December 2020. With an 8.70% share and deals worth $406.07m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 78 deals during December 2020, marking an increase of 9.86% over the previous month and a rise of 5.41% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 19 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 57.3% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $684.92m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’s $222m venture financing of Graphcore

2) The $160m venture financing of VOI Technology by Amazon.com, Balderton Capital (UK), Creandum Advisor, Delivery Hero, Inbox Capital, iZettle, Klarna Bank, Kry/Livi, NordicNinja VC, Project A Services GmbHKG, Stena Sessan, The Raine Group, VNV Global and Zillow

3) One Peak Partners, Project A Services GmbHKG and TCMI’s $130m venture financing of Spryker Systems

4) The $102.92m venture financing of STink by ABN AMRO Ventures, Dawn Capital, Eurazeo Growth, Heartcore Capital, HMI Capital, Opera Tech Ventures, PayPal Ventures and Poste Italiane Group

5) Arbor Ventures, Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cerca Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Entree Capital, Israel Growth Partners, Perpetual Investors, Presidio Ventures and SEEK’ venture financing of Hi Bob for $70m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.