Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $1.2bn in India in April 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.2bn were announced in India in April 2022, led by $805m venture financing of Verse Innovation, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 46.2% over the previous month of $820.81m and a drop of 19.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.49bn.

Related

India held a 14.87% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.07bn in April 2022.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, India recorded 36 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 10.00% over the previous month and a drop of 12.20% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 81.7% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $977.8m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,Luxor Capital Group,Sofina Group and Sumeru Ventures $805m venture financing deal with Verse Innovation

2) The $65m venture financing of Boston Ivy Healthcare Solutions by Ackermans & Van Haaren,CDC Group,Creaegis,HealthQuad,KOIS INVEST and Lighthouse Advisors India

3) A91 Partners,Alpha Wave Investors,Binny Bansal,Innoven Capital,Pacific Western Bank and Stride Ventures $46.8m venture financing deal with Vogueme Technologies

4) The $31m venture financing of Visionary FinancePeer by 9Unicorns Accelerator Fund,Aavishkaar Capital,Ardent Ventures,Atlanta US,DMI Finance,LC Nueva AIF,Maxar.vc and QED Fund I

5) Beenext,Elevation Capital (India),Kunal Shah,Matrix Partners,Sai Srinivas,Saurabh Gupta and Sequoia Capital V $30m venture financing deal with AppsForBharat

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.