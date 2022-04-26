Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $2.3bn in Asia-Pacific in March 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.3bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in March 2022, led by $200m venture financing of Oxyzo Financial Services, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 7.3% over the previous month of $2.46bn and a drop of 43.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.05bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 16.70% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $13.65bn in March 2022. With a 6.01% share and deals worth $820.81m, India was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 167 deals during March 2022, marking an increase of 12.08% over the previous month and a rise of 16.78% over the 12-month average. India recorded 40 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 25.7% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $587m, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alpha Wave Ventures,Creation Investments,Matrix Partners,Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management $200m venture financing deal with Oxyzo Financial Services

2) The $110m venture financing of Bolster Creative by AirTree Ventures,Coatue Management,Greenoaks Capital Partners,Index Ventures and Insight Partners

3) MMA Brand Services $97.2m venture financing deal with KlickBrands

4) The $91.8m venture financing of DataGrand Tech by Advantech Capital Advisors,China Capital ManagementLtd.,China Guangfa Bank,China Merchants Bank,CITIC Capital Partners,Hundreds Capital,Legend Star Capital,Shenzhen Capital Group,Sunshine Insurance Group,Xianghe Capital and Z Capital Partners

5) Adrian Cheng,Animoca Brands,BlockFi,Cell Rising Capital,CoinList Capital,Eterna Capital,Fenbushi Capital,HashKey Capital,Kenetic Capital,LeadBlock Partners,Liberty City Ventures,Morgan Creek Capital Management,Primavera Venture Partners,Protocol Labs,Pulsar Trading Capital,QBN Capital,Radiant Venture Capital,Ripple Ventures,Sino Global Capital,Terraform Labs,TOPAZ and Wintermute $88m venture financing deal with Hex Trust

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.