Led by $300m venture financing of Mirakl, total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.45bn were announced in Europe in Q3 2020, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 28.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 17.22% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.09bn.

Europe held a 23.44% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $10.45bn in Q3 2020. With a 7.94% share and deals worth $830.13m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry for the quarter.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 194 deals during Q3 2020, marking a decrease of 10.19% over the previous quarter and a drop of 11.82% the last four-quarter average. The UK recorded 46 deals during the quarter.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing technology deals accounted for 41.6% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.02bn, against the overall value of $2.45bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five cross border venture financing deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 83North Venture Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Elaia Partners, Felix Capital Partners and Growth Opportunities Fund I’s $300m venture financing of Mirakl

2) The $230m venture financing of HMD global by Google, Nokia and Qualcomm

3) One Equity Partners’ $200m venture financing of Infobip

4) The $200m venture financing of Snyk by Addition Ventures

5) EFM Asset Management, Mastercard, Motive Partners, National Australia Bank and NatWest Group’ venture financing of Pollinate International for $89.78m.

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

