Led by $343.86m venture financing of ANDENES INVESTMENTS, GPS Ventures, Macquarie Group – London, Patron Capital and yabeo Capital, total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $3.56bn were announced in Europe in Q4 2020, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 46.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 54.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.3bn.

Europe held a 31.31% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $11.37bn in Q4 2020. With an 11.08% share and deals worth $1.26bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Europe recorded 222 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 13.27% over the previous quarter and a drop of 2.20% over the last four-quarter average. The UK recorded 64 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals accounted for 33.02% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.18bn, against the overall value of $3.56bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ANDENES INVESTMENTS, GPS Ventures, Macquarie Group – London, Patron Capital and yabeo Capital’s $343.86m venture financing of Molo Tech

2) The $250m venture financing of TIER Mobility by Goodwater Capital, Mubadala Capital, Mubadala Investment, Northzone Ventures, Novator Partners, RTP Global, SoftBank Vision Fund II and White Star Capital

3) Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’s $222m venture financing of Graphcore

4) The $200m venture financing of MessageBird by Accel, Atomico, Glynn Capital Management, LGT Lightstone Europe, Mousse Partners, NewView Capital, Spark Capital and Y Combinator Management

5) BlackRock, BPI France, Bridgepoint Advisers and Partech Ventures’ venture financing of Sendinblue for $160m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

