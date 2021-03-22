Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $481.74m were announced in Middle East and Africa in February 2021, led by $120m venture financing of Cyesec, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 300% over the previous month of $124.64m and a rise of 123.25% when compared with the last 12-month average of $215.01m.

Middle East and Africa held a 10.27% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $4.69bn in February 2021. With a 9.31% share and deals worth $436.5m, Israel was the top country in Middle East and Africa’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Middle East and Africa recorded 26 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 30.00% over the previous month and a rise of 13.04% over the 12-month average. Israel recorded 15 deals during the month.

Middle East and Africa technology industry cross border venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 66.2% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $319m, against the overall value of $481.74m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 83North Venture Capital and EQT Partners’ $120m venture financing of Cyesec

2) The $75m venture financing of Earnix by Insight Partners, Israel Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners and Vintage Investment Partners

3) Expon Capital, Intel Capital, Koch Disruptive Technologies, NVIDIA, SoftBank Ventures Asia, State of Mind Ventures, Sweetwood Capital, Viola Ventures, Western Digital Capital and Xilinx Technology Ventures’ $65m venture financing of Pliops

4) The $30m venture financing of SGranulate Cloud Solutions by Dawn Capital, Hetz Ventures Management, Insight Partners, Red Dot Capital Partners and TLV Partners

5) CPT Capital, Hanaco Ventures Capital, Happiness Capital, K3 Ventures, Losa Group and Sake Bosch’ venture financing of Redefine Meat for $29m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

