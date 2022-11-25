Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $700.9m in Asia-Pacific in October 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $700.9m were announced in Asia-Pacific in October 2022, led by $250m venture financing of Think and Learn, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 20.7% over the previous month of $883.99m and a drop of 76% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.92bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 15.37% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $4.56bn in October 2022. With an 8.63% share and deals worth $393.75m, India was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 62 deals during October 2022, marking a decrease of 28.74% over the previous month and a drop of 59.21% over the 12-month average. India recorded 15 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border venture financing deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 55.9% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $391.84m, against the overall value of $700.9m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Qatar Investment Authority’s $250m venture financing deal with Think and Learn

2) The $60m venture financing of Imagine Marketing by Malabar Investments and South Lake Investment

3) Asha Edu Tech, Google, Info Edge India, JM Financial and Westbridge Capital’s $35m venture financing deal with Metis Eduventures

4) The $24.7m venture financing of Korea Credit Data by Fiserv and LG U+

5) AirTrip, Dentsu Ventures, Dimension, DNX Ventures, Globis Capital Partners &, JIC Venture Growth Investments, MTG Ventures, Sapphire Capital and WM Partners’s $22.14m venture financing deal with Trend Express

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

