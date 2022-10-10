Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $8.5bn in North America in Q2 2022

Led by $350m venture financing of Wonder Distribution, total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $8.5bn were announced in North America in Q2 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 45.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 52.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $17.81bn.

North America held a 35.30% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $24.11bn in Q2 2022. With a 31.77% share and deals worth $7.66bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, North America recorded 395 cross border deals during Q2 2022, marking a decrease of 17.19% over the previous quarter and a drop of 16.22% over the last four-quarter average. The US recorded 328 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals accounted for 15.2% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.29bn, against the overall value of $8.5bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology cross border deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Alpine Group, Amex Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, General Catalyst Partners, GV Management Co, Harmony Partners, NEA, Watar Partners and YieldStreet $350m venture financing deal with Wonder Distribution

2) The $300m venture financing of SpotOn by Andreessen Horowitz, Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, Franklin Templeton Investments, G Squared and Mubadala Investment

3) Coatue Management,GIC,JPMorgan Chase,Lead Edge Capital Management,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US and Sequoia Capital Operations $240m venture financing deal with Grafana Labs

4) The $200m venture financing of BAM Trading Services by Circle Ventures, Foundation Capital, Gaingels, Gold House Ventures, Original Capital., RRE Ventures and VanEck Australia

5) Cap Table Coalition, Neuberger Berman fund, Permira Growth Opportunities Fund and TPG Capital $200m venture financing deal with Salsify

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

