Technology industry M&A deals total $306.1m in UK in April 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $306.1m were announced in the UK in April 2022, with International Game Technology’s $174.03m acquisition of iSoftBet being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 25.1% over the previous month of $408.38m and a drop of 92.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.97bn.

The UK held a 0.49% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $62.66bn in April 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the UK recorded 52 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 20% over the previous month and a drop of 13.33% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 88.3% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $270.19m, against the overall value of $306.1m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) International Game Technology $174.03m acquisition deal with iSoftBet

2) The $45.56m acquisition of Tictrac by Dialogue Health Technologies

3) Meta Materials $20m acquisition deal with Plasma App

4) The $19.45m acquisition of TP Health (Holdings) by Marlowe

5) VitalHub $11.16m acquisition deal with Hicom Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.