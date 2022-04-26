Technology industry venture financing deals total $1.1bn in India in March 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $1.1bn were announced in India in March 2022, led by $200m venture financing of Oxyzo Financial Services, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 55.1% over the previous month of $2.54bn and a drop of 41.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.94bn.

India held a 4.42% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $25.79bn in March 2022.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, India recorded 86 deals during March 2022, marking an increase of 1.18% over the previous month and a rise of 2.38% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 42.9% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $490m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alpha Wave Ventures,Creation Investments,Matrix Partners,Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management $200m venture financing deal with Oxyzo Financial Services

2) The $75m venture financing of City Mall Internet by Accel India Management Co.Ltd,Citius VC,Elevation Capital (India),General Catalyst Partners,Jungle Ventures,Norwest Venture Partners and Westbridge Ventures

3) Accel,Evolvence India Fund,Tiger Global Management and Winter Capital $75m venture financing deal with Whizdm Innovations

4) The $75m venture financing of Play Games24x7Ltd. by Malabar Investments,Raine Group and Tiger Global Management

5) Goodwater Capital,Naver Ventures and Tanglin Venture Partners $65m venture financing deal with Pocket FM

