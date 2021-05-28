Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $126.2m were announced in Republic of Korea (South Korea) in April 2021, led by $28.08m venture financing of Kmong, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 48.1% over the previous month of $243.07m and a drop of 8.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $137.79m.

Republic of Korea (South Korea) held a 0.58% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $21.68bn in April 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Republic of Korea (South Korea) recorded 31 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 13.89% over the previous month and a drop of 11.43% over the 12-month average.

Republic of Korea (South Korea) technology industry venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 55.6% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $70.21m, against the overall value of $126.2m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) InterVest, K Partners, Korea Development Bank, Mirae Asset Venture Investment and Premier Partners’ $28.08m venture financing of Kmong

2) The $13.87m venture financing of Copin Communications by Daekyo Investment, Hyundai Investment Partners, KB Investment, Shinhan Capital, Stick Ventures and WONIK Investment Partners

3) DSC Investment and InterVest’s $11.25m venture financing of Catch Table

4) The $9m venture financing of Brandy by Korea Development Bank

5) Hashed, Kakao Ventures, KB Investment & Securities, Shinhan Venture Investment and WE Ventures’ venture financing of Haybeat for $8.01m.

