Technology industry venture financing deals total $145.9m in Poland in Q2 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $145.9m were announced in the in Q2 2022, with $25m venture financing of Tidio Poland Sp z o.o being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 223.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 127% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $64.27m.

Related Articles

Poland held a 0.26% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $55.09bn in Q2 2022.

In terms of deal activity, Poland recorded 21 deals during Q2 2022, marking an increase of 90.91% over the previous quarter and a a rise of 71.43% over the last four-quarter average.

Poland technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 78.3% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $114.25m, against the overall value of $145.9m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Inovo Venture Partners,PeakSpan Capital and Rafal Brzoska $25m venture financing deal with Tidio Poland Sp z o.o

2) The $24.25m venture financing of Hotailors.com by DialCom24

3) Carpathian Partners $23m venture financing deal with Synerise

4) The $22m venture financing of Nomagic by Almaz Capital Partners,DN Capital Global Ventures,European Investment Bank,Hoxton Ventures,Iris Capnamic Management,Khosla Ventures and Manta Ray Ventures

5) TDJ Estate $20m venture financing deal with Montis Capital Group and Talkin Things

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.