Led by $3.6bn venture financing of Flipkart Internet, total technology industry venture financing deals worth $19.5bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in Q2 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 24% over the previous quarter and a rise of 41.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $13.77bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 24.82% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $78.61bn in Q2 2021. With a 10.24% share and deals worth $8.05bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 1113 deals during Q2 2021, marking an increase of 8.37% over the previous quarter and a rise of 10.66% over the last four-quarter average. China recorded 484 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals accounted for 35.1% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $6.84bn, against the overall value of $19.5bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Antara Capital Master Fund, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, DisruptAD, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds, GIC, Government of Singapore, Khazanah Nasional, Qatar Investment Authority, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Tencent Holdings, The Carlyle Group, Tiger Global Management, Walmart and Willoughby Capital Management’s $3.6bn venture financing of Flipkart Internet

2) The $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics by JD.com.Fang and Shanghai Weihao Chuangxin Investment Management

3) BlackRock, Innovation Growth Ventures, OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions

4) The $600m venture financing of Xingyun Group by Honghui Capital, Jingwei China, Mirae Asset Securities(China), Skywalker Accelerator, Taikang Life Insurance and Wuyuan Capital

5) Lightspeed Management Company, Snap, Tiger Global Management and Twitter’s venture financing of Mohalla Tech for $502m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.