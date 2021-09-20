Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $2.3bn were announced in South and Central America in August 2021, led by $500m venture financing of Nuvemshop, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 213.7% over the previous month of $736.47m and a rise of 360% when compared with the last 12-month average of $502.19m.

South and Central America held an 8.60% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $26.87bn in August 2021. With a 4.58% share and deals worth $1.23bn, Brazil was the top country in South and Central America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, South and Central America recorded 40 deals during August 2021, marking an increase of 14.29% over the previous month and a rise of 81.82% over the 12-month average. Brazil recorded 29 deals during the month.

South and Central America technology industry venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 55.6% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.28bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Alkeon Capital,Insight Partners,Kaszek Ventures,Kevin Efrusy,Owl Rock Capital,Qualcomm Ventures,Sunley House Capital Management,ThornTree Capital Partners,Tiger Global Management and VMG Partners $500m venture financing deal with Nuvemshop

2) The $350m venture financing of Bancar Tecnologia SAU by 166 2nd,D1 Capital,Endeavor Catalyst,Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings,Greyhound Capital Europe,Isaac Lee Possin,Jacqueline Reses,Monashees Capital,Ribbit Capital,SoftBank Latin America Fund,Soros Fund Management and Tencent

3) Prosus Ventures $191.81m venture financing deal with Movile Internet Movel

4) The $120.57m venture financing of Acesso Digital Tecnologia da Informacao by Big Bets,General Atlantic,Micky Malta and SoftBank Latin America Fund

5) Greenoaks Capital Management and Tencent $120m venture financing deal with Quinto Andar Servicos Imobiliarios

