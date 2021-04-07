Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $221.35m were announced in Germany in February 2021, led by $150m venture financing of Branded E-Commerce Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 71.5% over the previous month of $777.81m and a drop of 14.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $258.22m.
Germany held a 1.32% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $16.77bn in February 2021.
In terms of venture financing deal activity, Germany recorded 33 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 31.25% over the previous month and a rise of 3.13% over the 12-month average.
Germany technology industry venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 86.7% of the overall value during February 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $191.99m, against the overall value of $221.35m recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Declaration Partners, Jon Oringer, Kima Ventures, Kreos Capital Group, Lurra Capital, Mark Pincus, Maximilian Bittner, Regah Ventures, Target Global, Tiger Global Management and Vine Ventures’ $150m venture financing of Branded E-Commerce Group
2) The $16m venture financing of dashdash by Accel, Cherry Ventures, Christian Reber and Lakestar Capital
3) heal.capital Management’s $12.13m venture financing of Actio
4) The $7.8m venture financing of Hyperganic Group by Hermann Hauser, HV Capital Adviser, Swarovski and Vsquared Ventures
5) Accel and HV Capital Adviser’s venture financing of Charles for $6.06m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.