Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $520.8m were announced in Middle East and Africa in April 2021, led by $77m venture financing of TipRanks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 47.1% over the previous month of $984.63m and a rise of 23.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $421.7m.

Middle East and Africa held a 2.40% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $21.68bn in April 2021. With a 2.16% share and deals worth $468.06m, Israel was the top country in Middle East and Africa’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Middle East and Africa recorded 56 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 20.00% over the previous month and a rise of 21.74% over the 12-month average. Israel recorded 26 deals during the month.

Middle East and Africa technology industry venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 49.2% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $256m, against the overall value of $520.8m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) PRYTEK’s $77m venture financing of TipRanks

2) The $64m venture financing of Locusview by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings, Discount Capital, Israel Growth Partners and Leumi Partners

3) AMI Opportunities Fund, Apax Digital Fund, FlashPoint – US, Kingfisher Investment Advisors, La Maison, Vertex Ventures Israel and Viola Growth’s $50m venture financing of Guesty

4) The $37m venture financing of SMobilesson by Insight Partners, O.G. Tech Ventures and Wix.com

5) NGP Capital, Pitango Venture Capital, Red Dot Capital Partners and State of Mind Ventures’ venture financing of Perception Point for $28m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.