Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $6.1bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in June 2021, led by $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 22.1% over the previous month of $7.87bn and a rise of 20.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.09bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 20.45% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $29.97bn in June 2021. With a 13.28% share and deals worth $3.98bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 403 deals during June 2021, marking an increase of 13.52% over the previous month and a rise of 18.88% over the 12-month average. China recorded 171 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 39.3% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.41bn, against the overall value of $6.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JD.com.Fang and Shanghai Weihao Chuangxin Investment Management’s $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $350m venture financing of Think and Learn by ADQ Holding, Eric Yuan, Phoenix Rising Beacon Holdings, The Blackstone Group and UBS Group

3) CoStone Capital, DG Capital Management, Green Pine Capital Partners, Lenovo Capital, Sequoia Capital China and Zhen Fund’s $200m venture financing of SmartMore Technology

4) The $192m venture financing of SDelightful GourmetLtd by 3ONE4 Capital Partners, Akshay Ghulati, Bertelsmann Nederland, Brunei Investment Agency, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Narshing Dass Makkar and Vertex Ventures US

5) Kakao Investment, KB Securities, Korea Development Bank, KT investment, Samsung Securities, Stonebridge Capital and Timewise Investment (formerly CJ Venture Investment)’ venture financing of MEGAZONE CLOUD for $167.2m.

