Technology industry venture financing deals total $6.5bn in Europe in January 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $6.5bn were announced in Europe in January 2022, led by $1bn venture financing of Checkout, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 76.6% over the previous month of $3.67bn and a rise of 70.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.81bn.
Europe held a 25.11% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $25.81bn in January 2022. With a 9.49% share and deals worth $2.45bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.
In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 216 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 26.03% over the previous month and a drop of 23.13% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 65 deals during the month.
Europe technology industry venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 41.4% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.68bn, against the overall value of $6.5bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Altimeter Capital Management,Dragoneer Investment Group,Franklin Templeton,GIC Investment,Insight Partners,Qatar Investment Authority,The Oxford Endowment Fund and Tiger Global Management $1bn venture financing deal with Checkout
2) The $711.42m venture financing of Bolt Technology by Fidelity Management & Research and Sequoia Capital Operations
3) Coatue,Deutsche Telekom,Dragoneer Investment Group,Left Lane Capital,Prosus,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Tencent Holdings $339.85m venture financing deal with GoStudent
4) The $335m venture financing of EXOTEC Solutions by 83North Venture Capital,Dell Technologies Capital and Goldman Sachs Asset Management
5) Beyond NetZero,Generation Investment ManagementLLP and KKRInc $295m venture financing deal with o9 Solutions