Technology industry venture financing deals total $9.8bn in North America in May 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $9.8bn were announced in North America in May 2022, led by $400m venture financing of Velocity Global, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 7.5% over the previous month of $10.57bn and a drop of 35.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $15.09bn.

North America held a 59.38% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $16.47bn in May 2022. With a 55.62% share and deals worth $9.16bn, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 393 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 25.71% over the previous month and a drop of 36.92% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 365 deals during the month.

North America technology industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 14.9% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.46bn, against the overall value of $9.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Eldridge and Norwest Venture Partners $400m venture financing deal with Velocity Global

2) The $300m venture financing of Recurrent Ventures by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Advisors,North Equity,Powerhouse Capital and Raga Partners

3) Andreessen Horowitz,Dragoneer Investment Group,DST Global,Franklin Templeton Investments,G Squared and Mubadala Investment $300m venture financing deal with SpotOn

4) The $250m venture financing of People Center by Bedrock Capital Partners,Kleiner Perkins,Sequoia Capital Operations and Y Combinator Management

5) Greylock Partners,Insight Venture Management and Menlo Ventures $210m venture financing deal with Abnormal Security

