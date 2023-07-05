GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Telia, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Telia’s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Telia offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Telia, a Swedish telecommunications company, has set a net-zero target for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040, in alignment with the requirements of the new Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard. Telia has set various goals to achieve this target, which include 90% reduction of CO2e emissions in own operations (scope 1) by 2030, climate-neutral value chain by at least halving emissions and offsetting the rest by 2030, reduce emissions related to the use of sold and leased products by 29% along with 84% of materials from company’s own and network operations to be reused or recycled by 2025, among others. The company reported 6 ktons CO2e scope 1 emissions, 3 ktons CO2e of scope 2 market-based emissions, and 79 ktons CO2e scope 2 location-based emissions.



Telia adopted its 2030 targets in 2019 and its 2025 science-based targets in 2020 aligned with the ICT sector’s 1.5C pathway. These long- and mid-term goals were broken down into short-term targets for 2022 and 2023. In 2022, Telia submitted a 2040 net-zero target to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to get external approval for a goal aligned with the new SBTi Net-Zero Standard (approval pending).



Telia has implemented several initiatives to reduce its emissions, including purchasing renewable electricity, investing in energy-efficient measures, and developing new products and offerings such as remote meetings and IoT services. The company has also implemented a re-use and recycling program for network equipment. Telia tracks its progress using metrics such as GHG emissions according to the GHG protocol, enablement reporting, and impact level in its ERM Risk Scoring. The company has also created a modelling tool together to assess how external factors such as legal developments and the shift to renewable energy may impact its ability to achieve its goals.



In conclusion, Telia acknowledges the importance of providing investors and stakeholders with information about its transition to a low-carbon economy and its resilience to climate change. The company sees climate change management as a decisive factor for future business success and is committed to meeting growing requirements and expectations for low-carbon, energy-efficient, and circular products, and services.