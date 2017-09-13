Amy covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach her at amy.smithers@verdict.co.uk

As the 40th anniversary of the Cannes boat show gets underway, what are some of the best things to see at the iconic yachting festival?

The ultimate rendezvous.

The Cannes Yacht Festival – or the Cannes boat show, as it is commonly known kicks off in the aqua blue waters of the Cote D’Azur in the south of France this week.

Starting on the 12th of September and running until the 17th, this is the must visit destination for yacht and boat enthusiasts.

Cannes, on the stunning French Rivera, a location oozing glamour and luxury is a perfect setting for this annual event.

This yacht lover’s paradise will play host to one of the worlds biggest yacht festivals and host some of the world’s oldest shipyards.

The Cannes Yachting Festival is the first show on the calendar for the yearly boating season.

The festival is designed to allow yacht owners and enthusiasts to showcase their prized possessions, and to take a glimpse at the other yachts for sale and for charter.

What are the highlights of the Cannes boat show?

The show takes place over two harbours – Vieux Port, one of the oldest harbours on the Riviera and Pierre Canto.

There are almost 600 boats across the two harbours. Allowing visitors to browse all of the different tenders, day boats, monohulls, multihulls, motorboats, sailboats, large yachts, small yachts, old boats, new boats and every other kind of boat you could stand your sea legs on!

Size doesn’t matter at the Cannes boat show – with vessels ranging from 2,89 to 65m.

Europe’s leading boating event encourages the forerunners in the boating world to flock to the event to showcase their newest models and products. Also considering 50% of visitors are from across the world, and 60% of the 516 exhibitors are arriving from overseas, it truly is a global affair.

The Luxury Gallery takes place inside the Palais des Festivals, near to the Vieux Port area. The Luxury Gallery showcases high-end brands and exhibitors of luxurious products. From jewellery to fashion, art, furniture and technology, just to name a few.

Perfect for those who like to keep their feet firmly on the ground.

This special anniversary year of the 2017 Cannes Yachting Festival promises to be the best one yet.