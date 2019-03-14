Total technology industry venture financing deals in February 2019 worth $361.99m were announced in the United Kingdom, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_2_2019_technology_United Kingdom_venture financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 34.04% over the previous month and a rise of 15.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $313.93m.

The United Kingdom held a 3.8% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.55bn in February 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the United Kingdom recorded 49 deals during February 2019, marking a decrease of 5.8% over the previous month and a rise of 2.1% over the 12-month average.

The United Kingdom technology industry venture financing deals in February 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 49.6% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $179.63m, against the overall value of $361.99m recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was General Motors’ $102.8m venture financing of Wejo.

In second place was the $20m venture financing of Bud Financial by 9Yards Capital, The Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC, Investec Bank, Lord Fink and Innocells.io and in third place was Allen & Overy, Digital Currency Group, Linklaters, London Stock Exchange Group, MiddleGame Ventures, Orrick, Santander Fintech, Spencer Lake and Transamerica Ventures’ $20m venture financing of Nivaura.

The $20m venture financing of HiLight Semiconductor by Atlantic Bridge Capital, Gary Steele and Shenzhen QianHai DB Investment Management Partnership and Cambridge Innovation Capital’s venture financing of PragmatIC Printing for $16.83m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.