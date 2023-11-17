EQS is engaged in developing and offering cloud-based software solutions. Credit: SomYuZu/Shutterstock.

Investment firm Thoma Bravo has reached an agreement to buy German software company EQS Group in a deal valued at approximately €400m ($434.29m).

Under the terms of the agreement, the US-based private equity company will offer €40 per share in cash for all outstanding shares of EQS.

The offer price is 53% premium to the XETRA closing price of EQS’ shares on 15 November 2023, the last the day before the agreement was announced, Thoma Bravo said.

EQS is engaged in developing and offering cloud-based software solutions for investor relations, corporate compliance, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

As part of the agreement, Thoma Bravo has agreed to subscribe to 10% capital increase of EQS’ share capital at the offer price following the completion of the deal.

Thoma Bravo said its investment in EQS will allow the technology vendor to support growth initiatives and potential acquisitions to capture the European compliance software industry.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

As of 30 June 2023, software-focused Thoma Bravo had over $131bn in assets under management.

This is Thoma Bravo’s first investment in a German company.

EQS founder and CEO Achim Weick said: “Working with Thoma Bravo will allow us to enter into the next chapter of our growth journey. With its expertise in software, demonstrated track record and passion for delivering transformative technologies, Thoma Bravo is the right partner to support our growth ambitions.”

Thoma Bravo partner Irina Hemmers said: “EQS is a unique German software enterprise at the forefront of three megatrends: digitisation, regulation and ESG, which have been driving its profitable growth.

“Together with Achim Weick and the experienced team at EQS, we will build and expand the platform into a pan-European Compliance and ESG champion for the benefit of customers’ evolving needs in this very dynamic market.”

Through irreversible agreements with key shareholders, Thoma Bravo has already secured nearly 60% of the total capital of EQS shares.

EQS management and supervisory board are supporting the offer, which will see EQS delist from the stock exchange.

Subject to regulatory approval and other conditions, the deal is expected to complete by January or February 2024.