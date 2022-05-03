Top 20 M&A financial and legal advisers in TMT for Q1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 20 financial and legal advisers by value and volume in technology, media and telecom sector for Q1 2022.

A total of 3,006 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $341bn were announced in the sector during Q1 2022.

Top financial advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1 2022’, Goldman Sachs has secured the top spot by both value and volume.

It achieved this top ranking by advising on 30 M&A deals worth $129.3bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Goldman Sachs is a clear winner as it was the only advisor to surpass the $100bn mark during Q1 2022, thereby significantly outpacing its peers by a big margin. Moreover, it was also the only advisor to reach 30 deal volume mark. Meanwhile, deal volume for the other advisors among the top by volume were in 20s or 10s.”

According to the financial deals database of GlobalData, the other high rankers by value included Allen & Company, with deals worth $69.3bn; JP Morgan, with $40.2bn; Lazard, with $29.1bn; and Qatalyst Partners, with $27.2bn.

In terms of volume, Houlihan Lokey occupied the second position, with 27 deals; followed by JP Morgan, with 20 deals; PwC, with 20 deals; and Rothschild & Co with 17 deals.

Top legal advisers by value and volume

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Kirkland & Ellis has emerged as top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in Technology, Media & Telecom sector for Q1 2022.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom achieved top ranking by value by advising on $91.4bn worth of M&A deals. Kirkland & Ellis led the volume table, having advised on a total of 67 deals, according to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1 2022’.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Kirkland & Ellis was the only advisor to advise on more than 60 deals during Q1 2022. It was also involved in seven billion-dollar deals* that also included two deals valued more than $10bn. Resultantly, Kirkland & Ellis, apart from leading by volume, also managed to occupy the fourth position by value.

“Meanwhile, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, though did not feature among the top 10 by volume, managed to top by value. It was involved in five billion-dollar deals* that also included two deals valued more than $10bn of which one deal was worth more than $50bn.”

According to the financial deals database, the other high rankers by value included Weil Gotshal & Manges, with deals worth $76.4bn; Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, with $69.4bn; Kirkland & Ellis, with $40.3bn; and Wilson Sonsini, with $29.2bn. By volume, Willkie Farr & Gallagher occupied the second position, with 53 deals; followed by CMS, with 46 deals; Latham & Watkins, with 39 deals and Goodwin Procter with 37 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.