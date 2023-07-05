GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of TPG Telecom, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on TPG Telecom‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on TPG Telecom offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

TPG Telecom has committed to science-based emissions reduction targets, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and has outlined a roadmap to achieve this goal. The company plans to conduct quantitative climate scenario analysis to assess the materiality of climate change across its value chain and establish an internal Climate Risk working group to drive roadmap implementation. TPG Telecom will also investigate options for activities that will support the attainment of net-zero emissions and develop a detailed decarbonisation roadmap for its operations and value chain. The company will continue to measure and report its Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions footprint and track progress towards meeting its renewable energy target and emissions reduction targets.



TPG Telecom reported 4.8 ktons CO2e scope 1 emissions (market-based) and 224.4 ktons CO2e of scope 2 (market-based) in 2022. In addition, the company’s location-based scope 1 and 2 emissions are 268.5 ktons CO2e for 2022. In 2021, TPG Telecom’s scope 3 GHG emissions were 1,327.9 ktons CO2e. TPG Telecom's largest source of emissions from its operations is from electricity consumption by its mobile and fixed networks, data centres, and its corporate and retail footprint. The company's Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions have been calculated using methodologies consistent with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and aligned to the requirements of the Science Based Targets initiative. TPG Telecom has reported Scope 3 emissions according to 15 distinct categories, applying the relevance test to report against categories relevant to its business.



To achieve its net-zero emissions target, TPG Telecom plans to power its operations with 100% renewable electricity by 2025, which is aligned with its existing renewables target. TPG Telecom continues to be a member of the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO), a not-for-profit organisation that works with businesses and government to co-regulate the environmental impact of packaging in Australian communities. The majority of company’s packaging waste relates to the use of materials for packaging SIMs, accessories, devices, and for logistics transportation. TPG Telecom continue to be committed to following the APCO guidelines and playing our part in meeting Australia’s 2025 packaging targets.



In conclusion, TPG Telecom's commitment to powering its operations with 100% renewable electricity is expected to reduce its operational emissions footprint by as much as 99%. The company will also achieve reductions through engaging with key suppliers to encourage the setting of emission reduction targets and working with them to achieve them. The company has mapped out its GHG emissions footprint of its operations (Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions) for the first time and engaged third-party consultants to map out its Scope 3 emissions profile for the 2021 reporting period.