Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

The use of electric cars in the UK is set to get a boost with the launch of a network of rapid electric charging points at Morrisons supermarkets.

The network, which the supermarket says is the largest in the UK, will initially consist of 50 GeniePoint rapid charging points, with an additional 50 set to be installed in 2020.

The charging points are capable of charging the majority of electric cars in less than 45 minutes, with a 20 to 30 minute charge providing up to 100 miles of travel range.

For Morrisons, the installation of the charging points will enable the retailer to attract UK owners of electric cars to its stores, while allying its brand with the growing environmental movement.

“Customers are beginning to take part in the biggest revolution in car design since the internal combustion engine was first developed,” said Andrew Ball, Fuel & Services Manager of Morrisons.

“We need to follow them and give them the opportunity to charge while they shop.”

Rapid charging rollout signals move to maturity for UK electric cars

The decision by Morrisons to roll out charging points is a sign of the growing use of electric cars in the UK, signalling the increasing progression to maturity that the technology is seeing.

According to SMMT, battery electric vehicles have seen 236% growth in registrations between 2018 and 2019.

All signs indicate this is set to continue, with the National Grid projecting electric vehicles to account for 90% of sales by 2050, accounting for 11% of national electricity demand.

The charging points being installed at Morrisons are set to be largely powered by ENGIE, which owns the GeniePoint network and supplies electricity from zero-carbon energy sources including hydroelectricity, biomas, bio-gas, wind and solar.

“Providing convenient, fast charging facilities is essential in ensuring drivers have the confidence to switch to electric vehicles and reduce traffic pollution,” said Alex Bamberg, managing director, ENGIE EV Solutions.

“Morrisons supermarkets are ideally situated in communities as drivers go about their day to day activities, and will make an important contribution as we build the most reliable rapid charging network nationwide.”

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Customers wishing to use the GeniePoint chargers need to register via the company’s web app and will pay 30p per KW hour.

Read more: Despite cheaper running costs, UK public still hesitant over electric cars