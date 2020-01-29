The UK technology industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during December 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 109 deals worth $1.14bn were announced in December 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 109 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 53 deals which accounted for 48.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 42 deals, followed by private equity with 14 transactions, respectively accounting for 38.5% and 12.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $817.7m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $242.62m and $83.22m, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 74.6% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $852.77m, against the overall value of $1.14bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ $506.63m acquisition of Wireless Infrastructure Group

2) The $129.93m acquisition of Zynstra by NCR

3) GCI Network Solutions’ $106.83m acquisition of Nasstar

4) The $59.38m private equity deal with Commsworld by LDC (Managers)

5) IDInvest Partners’ venture financing of Ogury for $50m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.