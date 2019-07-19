Total technology industry private equity deals in Q2 2019 worth $830.97m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 87% over the previous quarter and a drop of 84.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $5.23bn.

The UK held a 2.3% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $35.8bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 40 deals during Q2 2019, marking a rise of 5.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 4.8% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry private equity deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 97.1% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $806.79m, against the overall value of $830.97m recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was MEIF six Fibre’s $709.38m private equity deal with KCOM Group.

In second place was the $68m private equity deal with Unily by Fairview Equity Partners and Silversmith Capital Partners and in third place was BGF Investments’ $16.49m private equity deal with Miss Group Holdings.

The $6.47m private equity deal with Arkk Consulting by Mobeus Equity Partners and Foresight Group’s private equity deal with Steamforged Games for $6.45m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

