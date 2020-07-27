Total technology industry private equity deals in Q2 2020 worth $2.17bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 387.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 43.02% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $3.81bn.

The UK held a 5.7% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $38.24bn in Q2 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 29 deals during Q2 2020, marking a drop of 23.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 21.6% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry private equity deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 91.2% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $1.98bn, against the overall value of $2.17bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) KKR &Inc’s $1bn private equity deal with Global Technical Realty

2) The $500m private equity deal with Travelport Worldwide by Elliott Management, Evergreen Coast Capital and Siris Capital Group

3) Investment Managementof Ontario and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners’ $278.91m private equity deal with euNetworks Group

4) The $100m private equity deal with Onfido by TPG Growth

5) KKR &Inc and Summit Partners’ private equity deal with Darktrace for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

