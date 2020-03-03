Total technology industry venture financing deals in January 2020 worth $600.96m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 143.4% over the previous month and a rise of 40.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $428.49m.

The UK held a 7.1% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.45bn in January 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 66 deals during January 2020, marking an increase of 17.9% over the previous month and a rise of 15.8% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 53.2% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $319.71m, against the overall value of $600.96m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Amity Ventures, Boldstart Ventures, Canaan Venture, Coatue Management, GV Management Co, Salesforce Ventures, Stripes, Tiger Global Management and Trend Forward Capital’s $150m venture financing of Snyk

2) The $73m venture financing of Receipt Bank by Augmentum Fintech, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Insight Partners and Kennet Partners

3) FTV Capital’s $41.71m venture financing of Liberis

4) The $30m venture financing of Demica by Simcah Management

4) The $30m venture financing of Demica by Simcah Management

5) Merian Chrysalis InvestmentLimited’s venture financing of Graphcore for $25m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

