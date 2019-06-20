Total technology industry venture financing deals in May 2019 worth $203.24m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_5_2019_technology_United_Kingdom_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 40.5% over the previous month and a drop of 56.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $468.9m.

The UK held a 2.8% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $7.19bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 54 deals during May 2019, marking a decrease of 5.3% over the previous month and a rise of 5.9% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 46.7% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $94.83m, against the overall value of $203.24m recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Battery Ventures, Octopus Ventures, Union Square Ventures and Virgin Group’s $25m venture financing of Sofar Sounds.

In second place was the $24m venture financing of Prowler.io by Amadeus Capital Partners, Atlantic Bridge Ventures GP, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Mandatum Life Insurance, Passion Capital, Pearson, RB Capital Pte, Singapore Innovate and Tencent Holdings and in third place was NVM Private Equity and Praetura Ventures’ $18.96m venture financing of Sorted.

The $16.56m venture financing of Blu Wireless Technology by ARM, Calculus Capital, Guinness Asset Management, Kendall and MGL Investments and Norcliffe Capital and Sorcery Consulting IOM’s venture financing of Wifi Securities for $10.3m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.