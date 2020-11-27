Total technology industry venture financing deals in October 2020 worth $669.09m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1.4% over the previous month and a rise of 48.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $449.72m.

The UK held a 6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $11.22bn in October 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 67 deals during October 2020, marking a decrease of 4.3% over the previous month and a rise of 1.5% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 76.7% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $513.36m, against the overall value of $669.09m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ANDENES INVESTMENTS, GPS Ventures, Macquarie Group – London, Patron Capital and yabeo Capital’s $343.86m venture financing of Molo Tech

2) The $50m venture financing of Envisics by General Motors Ventures, Hyundai Mobis, SAIC Capital and Van Tuyl Group

3) ABN AMRO Ventures, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, London Stock Exchange Group and OMERS Ventures’ $50m venture financing of PrimaryBid

4) The $40m venture financing of Streetbees.com by Atomico Ventures, GMG Ventures, Lakestar Capital, Latitude Ventures and Octopus Ventures

5) Reckitt Benckiser Group’s venture financing of Your.MD for $29.5m.

