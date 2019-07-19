Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2019 worth $933.77m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 59.05% over the previous quarter and a drop of 32.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.39bn.

The UK held a 3.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $24.98bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 171 deals during Q2 2019, marking a rise of 4.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 11.8% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 24.9% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $232m, against the overall value of $933.77m recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Balderton Capital (UK), Creandum Advisor, General Atlantic, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Octopus Ventures, Sebastian Siemiatkowski and TempoCap’s $62m venture financing of Depop.

In second place was the $50m venture financing of Onfido by Acequia Capital Management, Augmentum Fintech, B&Y Venture Partners, Crane Venture Partners, CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, Fin Venture Capital, IDInvest Partners, M12, Plug and Play Tech Center, Salesforce Ventures, SBI Investment, Talis Capital, TempoCap, Tuesday Capital and Wellington Partners Venture Capital and in third place was Tencent Holdings’ $40m venture financing of TrueLayer.

The $40m venture financing of Privitar by 24 Haymarket, Accel, IQ Capital Partners, Partech Ventures and Salesforce Ventures and The Goldman Sachs Group, Hamilton Lane, Maor Investments and Qumra Capital’s venture financing of Sportority for $40m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

