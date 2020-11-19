Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2020 worth $1.45bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 38.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 24.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.17bn.

The UK held a 4.9% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $29.79bn in Q3 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 188 deals during Q3 2020, marking a drop of 5.05% over the previous quarter and a drop of 0.5% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 36.1% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $523.31m, against the overall value of $1.45bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) One Equity Partners’s $200m venture financing of Infobip

2) The $200m venture financing of Snyk by Addition Ventures

3) Balderton Capital (UK), Index Ventures and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s $50m venture financing of IVXS

4) The $37.68m venture financing of Digital Moneybox by Breega Capital, Compagnie Nationale a Portefeuille and Eight Roads Ventures

5) Accenture, Long Ridge Equity Partners and Winton Capital Group’s venture financing of Ripjar for $35.63m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

