Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2019 worth $1.05bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 28.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 25.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.4bn.

The UK held a 3.04% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $34.43bn in Q4 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 185 deals during Q4 2019, marking a rise of 22.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 5.1% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 22.6% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $236.27m, against the overall value of $1.05bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EFM Asset Management, Mastercard, Motive Partners and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s $77.27m venture financing of Pollinate Networks

2) The $50m venture financing of Ogury by IDInvest Partners

3) Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management and Summit Partners’ $40m venture financing of Immersive Labs

4) The $37m venture financing of Eigen Technologies by Dawn Capital, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Lakestar Capital and Temasek Investments

5) Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and One Peak Partners’ venture financing of Coople (UK) for $32m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.