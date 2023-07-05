GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Universal Display, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Climate Change and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Universal Display‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Universal Display offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Universal Display, a leading provider of OLED technology and materials, has set emission reduction targets for its operations. The company is currently evaluating renewable energy options for its Ewing, NJ HQ campus and has made improvements with energy conservation in mind to offset the growth in its operational footprint. Universal Display is yet to establish GHG baselines, but it has begun the process of quantifying its greenhouse gas emissions. The company has also taken steps to reduce its energy consumption, including replacing and upgrading HVAC systems, boilers, chillers, and other older equipment to energy-efficient models, and installing energy-efficient lighting and occupancy-based controls to reduce unnecessary usage.



Universal Display has made several investments to minimize its carbon footprint at its Ewing, NJ HQ facilities. The company has calculated its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions using guidance and tools from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), including the EPA Center for Corporate Climate Leadership's "Simplified Guide to Greenhouse Gas Management for Organizations" and the EPA's "Simplified GHG Emissions Calculator". In 2022, the company's Scope 1 emissions were 646 metric tons CO2e, while its Scope 2 emissions were 2,439 metric tons CO2e.



In conclusion, Universal Display has set emission reduction targets for its operations and has made several investments to minimize its carbon footprint at its Ewing, NJ HQ facilities. The company has taken steps to reduce its energy consumption by replacing or upgrading its systems and older equipment to energy-efficient models and installing energy-efficient lighting and occupancy-based controls.