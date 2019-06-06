The US technology industry saw a rise of 12.7% in overall deal activity during April 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 656 deals worth $13.76bn were announced in April 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 582 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 403 deals which accounted for 61.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 198 deals, followed by private equity with 55 transactions, respectively accounting for 30.2% and 8.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $5.65bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $4.97bn and $3.13bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 35.1% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $4.83bn, against the overall value of $13.76bn recorded for the month. The top announced US technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Siris Capital Group’s $1.7bn private equity deal with Electronics For Imaging.

In second place was the $1bn private equity deal with Uber Advanced Technologies Group by Denso, SoftBank Vision Fund and Toyota Motor and in third place was Jacobs Engineering Group’s $815m acquisition of The KEYW Holding.

The $750m acquisition of Trilogy Education Services by 2U and Accel, CapitalG, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Institutional Venture Partners, Madrona Venture Group, Sands Capital Management, Sequoia Capital Operations, T. Rowe Price Group and Wellington Partners’ venture financing of UiPath for $568m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.