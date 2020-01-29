The US technology industry saw a drop of 24.4% in overall deal activity during December 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 496 deals worth $16.61bn were announced in December 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 656 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 309 deals which accounted for 62.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 152 deals, followed by private equity with 35 transactions, respectively accounting for 30.7% and 7.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $7.44bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $5.95bn and $3.22bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 69.5% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $11.55bn, against the overall value of $16.61bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Evergreen Coast Capital and Francisco Partners’ $4.3bn private equity deal with LogMeIn

2) The $2.6bn acquisition of Cincinnati Bell by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

3) Thoma Bravo’s $2bn private equity deal with Instructure

4) The $1.65bn acquisition of Dynetics by Leidos Holdings

5) F5 Networks’ acquisition of Shape Security for $1bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.